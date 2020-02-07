Virginia Football: Hall, Mack, Reed invited to NFL Combine

Virginia Football alums Bryce Hall, Joe Reed and Jordan Mack have received invites to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Of the three, only Reed will be able to participate in individual drills at the combine. Hall and Mack are still recovering from injuries sustained in the 2019 season.

Hall, a projected second-round pick at corner, was a second-team All-America in 2018 and led the nation with 22 pass breakups and was tied for first with 24 passes defended. He started the first six games of the 2019 campaign before suffering a season-ending leg injury against Miami.

Reed, a projected fourth-round pick at wideout and kick returner, earned first-team All-American honors in 2019 as a kick returner after leading the nation with a 33.2 yards-per-return average. He holds the UVA career kick return record with 3,042 yards and the kick returns record for touchdowns with five. He led UVA with 77 receptions in 2019.

Mack, a projected fifth-round pick at linebacker, played in every game in 2019 except for the Orange Bowl against Florida, which he missed due to a lower leg injury.

Mack, the winner of the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award as the conference’s top football scholar-athlete, appeared in 47 games as a Cavalier and recorded 289 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 to March 2. Top executives, coaching staff, player personnel departments and medical personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be on hand to evaluate the nation’s top college football players eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft takes place April 23-25.

