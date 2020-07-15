Virginia Football: Brumfield adds another position, other staff news, notes

Virginia special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield has an additional responsibility starting with fall camp.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Wednesday that Brumsfeld will also serve as tight ends coach on his staff.

Brumsfeld, in his third season at UVA, previously served as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach during his 2016-2017 tenure at Texas-San Antonio.

Mendenhall also announced that 2018 Virginia alum C.J. Stalker will serve as a defensive analyst.

Stalker, a former four-star recruit, had served as a grad assistant in 2019.

Another former grad assistant, Drew Meyer, will serve as the team’s special teams analyst.

Meyer was an All-Big Ten punter at Wisconsin.

Stalker and Meyer will work under Matt Edwards, UVA’s director of sports analytics.

The graduate assistants for the 2020 season are Donte Wilkins (UVA ’16), Kirk Garner (UVA ’17), Joe Spaziani (UVA ’18) and Charles Mack (Richmond ’17).

