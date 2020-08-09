Virginia Football adds a pair of JMU grad transfers for 2020

Virginia Football announced Sunday the addition of two grad transfers, defensive back D’Angelo Amos and defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa, both recently of JMU.

Amos and Atariwa have each signed grant-in-aid documents and will enroll at UVA this summer and will each have one year of eligibility.

Amos (Richmond, Va.) appeared in 44 career games for Dukes and leaves JMU No. 2 all-time with 1,259 career punt return yards. He returned five punts for touchdowns, including three in 2018. The defensive back was an American Football Coaches Association first-team All-American in 2019, as well as a first-team All-CAA safety and punt returner. He made 57 tackles, two interceptions, broke up five passes and blocked three kicks in 2019.

Amos also returned 33 punts for 426 yards and one touchdown. For his career, Amos made 135 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, four blocked kicks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Amos is a 2015 graduate of Meadowbrook High School where he as an All-Central Region utility player as a senior in 2015. He earned three varsity football letters and was a tri-sport athlete that ran track and played basketball. Amos was all-state in the 4×100 relay and was an all-region long jumper. Prior to enrolling at JMU, he played one season at West Point Prep, making four interceptions during 2015 season.

Atariwa (Sterling, Va.) appeared in 39 career games for James Madison with 23 career starts. The defensive lineman made 52 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, a pass breakup and one blocked kick in 2019. Atariwa recorded 87 career tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks while working primarily in the middle of the line.

Atariwa is a 2016 graduate of Dominion High School where he earned VHSL 4A second-team all-state honors. He was a 4A West first-team all-region selection as a junior and senior and the Conference 21 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Atariwa was a dual-sport athlete who also wrestled, winning the 2015 4A state championship at the 285 pound weight class.

Information from Virginia Athletics

