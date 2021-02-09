Virginia Football: 2021 season tickets go on sale on Wednesday

Virginia Football 2021 season tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. The season ticket renewal and Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Points ordering deadline is April 30.

The 2021 home schedule features games against William & Mary (Sept. 4), Illinois (Sept. 11), Wake Forest (Sept. 24), Duke (Oct. 16), Georgia Tech (Oct. 23), Notre Dame (Nov. 13) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 27).

Kickoff times will be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference at a later date.

Fans First Ticket Program

The value of all season ticket and parking purchases for the 2021 season is guaranteed under the Fans First Ticket Program.

Season ticket/parking renewals

Fans who purchased season tickets and / or parking for the 2020 season and paid any required VAF donation will be able to renew their seats and parking online through their My Tickets account beginning Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.

Season ticket and parking pricing for renewals is the same as it was for the 2020 season.

New season ticket/parking sales

Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2021 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority ($415), Prime ($380), Hooville ($310 – lower level, closed endzone), Choice ($240) and Value ($149).

Season reserved parking options in VAF lots are available for new buyers beginning at $225. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.

April 30 renewal and priority ordering deadline

Fans must complete their purchase by April 30 for Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Points to count in the seating process. All season tickets in Priority sections will have a required minimum annual contribution to VAF (2 seats – $100, 4 seats – $750, 6 seats – $5,000, 8 seats – $7,500, 10 seats – $15,000, 12 seats – $25,000) and all season tickets in Prime seating will again have a required $50 per seat contribution to VAF.

Reserved parking in VAF lots requires a minimum donation of either $750 or $1,750 depending on the lot.

A donation to VAF is not required to purchase season tickets in Hooville, Choice and Value seating sections.

Improvements in seat and parking locations for season ticket holders in Priority areas will take place using the online seat relocation tool in May based on VAF Priority Points. In order to qualify for seats in Priority and Prime sections, pledges to the Virginia Athletics Foundation must be received by April 30. Bonus points will be awarded for payment of gifts received by March 31.

All returning Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value season ticket holders will have the opportunity to contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office and make changes on demand throughout the renewal period and will also have access to the online seat relocation tool in May.

Ticket sales and service

If you have questions regarding football season tickets or the Fans First Ticket Program, please contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office. While working remotely, the ticket office staff remains committed to delivering a high-level of customer service.

Fans may send an email anytime to uvatickets@virginia.edu or Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., contact the ticket staff by phone (800-542-8821), text (434-924-8821) or live chat.

