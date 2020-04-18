Virginia Field Hockey adds eight in 2020 recruiting class

Published Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020, 11:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia field hockey has added a recruiting class of eight for the upcoming 2020 season.

The class includes Emily Graeff (Phoenixville, Pa.), Anneloes Knol (Utrecht, Netherlands), Esha Shah (Ellicott City, Md.), Alexandra Morgan (Winnetka, Ill.), Lilly Hengerer (Bedminster, N.J.), Meghen Hengerer (Bedminster, N.J.), Gery Schnarrs (Camp Hill, Pa.) and Mary VanLoh (Houston, Tex.).

“Overall, I am very excited about this talented incoming class,” coach Michele Madison said. “They possess, at different levels, the things we value at UVA: a strong skill set, potential top-speed play and connectivity with teammates. I really think we have eight glue players, players who compete and play to make the team better. They seem to be extremely coachable. We will see how they cope when they are challenged to play out of their comfort zone, which is where all the mistakes and growth happens. I am looking forward to getting them in a UVA uniform!”

Virginia finished 2019 with an 18-5 record, advancing to the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments