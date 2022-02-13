augusta free press news

Virginia Festival of the Book adds Reuben Jonathan Miller as headliner

Published Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, 7:53 am

Virginia Festival of the BookReuben Jonathan Miller, author of Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration, will be a headlining speaker at the Virginia Festival of the Book.

His March 16 talk at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will begin at 7 p.m.

Miller will discuss his work studying mass incarceration, including life after incarceration, sharing the stories of the men, women, and communities fighting against a system that is designed for them to fail. His poignant and eye-opening call to arms reveals how laws, rules, and regulations extract a tangible cost not only from those working to rebuild their lives, but also our democracy. In conversation with Yahusef Medina.

Book sales and a signing will follow.

The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more at VaBook.org/events/halfway-home.

While in Charlottesville, Dr. Miller will also meet with community leaders for an invitation-only discussion of local, regional, and statewide work focused on incarceration and provide his input and expertise in helping share the future of related initiatives in the Commonwealth.


