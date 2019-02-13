Virginia farmers storing less corn, soybean, barley stocks

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service 2018 Grain Stocks report shows less Virginia corn, soybeans and barley stocks have been stored in off-farm facilities than in 2017.

Virginia corn stocks stored in off-farm facilities on December 1, 2018 totaled 12.2 million bushels, compared to 13.0 million bushels stored off-farm on December 1, 2017.

Soybean stocks stored off the farm totaled 4.72 million bushels on December 1, 2018 compared to 7.25 million bushels stored off the farm the previous year.

Virginia wheat stocks stored off the farm totaled 7.40 million bushels on December 1, 2018 compared to 7.22 million bushels stored off the farm a year earlier.

Oat stocks stored off the farm on December 1, 2018 totaled 30,000 bushels, up 14,000 bushels from December 1, 2017.

Barley off-farm stocks totaled 109,000 bushels on December 1, 2018 compared to 166,000 bushels last year.

