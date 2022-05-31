Virginia falls to #2 seed in Greenville Regional

Virginia (38-17) will make its 19th overall appearance in the NCAA DI Baseball Championship after earning an at-large bid on Monday. The Cavaliers will be the No. 2 seed in the Greenville Regional that features East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Coppin State.

Greenville Regional

1. East Carolina (42-18)

2. Virginia (38-17)

3. Coastal Carolina (36-18-1)

4. Coppin State (24-28)

The Cavaliers will square off against Coastal Carolina on Friday (June 3) at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. East Carolina will host Coppin State at 1 p.m. in the regional opener on Friday. The four-team, double-elimination format will continue with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. If necessary, a second regional final will take place on Monday (June 6) at 1 p.m.

The entire regional will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms and streamed live on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. All game times and television designations are subject to change.

Virginia has reached the College World Series five times since 2009, tied for the second most in of any college baseball program. The Cavaliers are one of the six teams that went to Omaha last year that are part of the 2022 field. UVA has played in the NCAA Tournament in 16th time in 19 seasons under head coach Brian O’Connor.

The winner of the Greenville regional will square off against the Austin regional made up of Texas, Louisiana Tech, DBU and Air Force.

Tickets

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, sales will be open for the general public. All-session ticket tickets are available for $90, $72 and $60 depending on seat locations, while tickets for single sessions (games) – priced at $15, $12 and $10 – will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. if available. Tickets can be purchased online at ECUPirates.com or over the phone by calling (800) DIAL-ECU or (252) 737-4500 during normal business hours from Tuesday through Thursday. The ECU Athletics Ticket Office is closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

Parking

Public parking will be available in the Belk and Lower Minges lots. Parking is $10 per day per vehicle (cash only) in these lots.

