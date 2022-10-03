Virginia faces one attack every second: Tips to stay ‘cyber safe’

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is supporting and promoting a Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign throughout October.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to help raise cybersecurity awareness, offering tools and resources to help you protect yourself and your family as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace.

The Virginia IT Agency serves the Commonwealth’s 65 executive branch agencies, workforce of 55,000 state employees and 8.6 million Virginians. VITA connects Virginians to critical government services through information and innovation technology, infrastructure, cybersecurity and governance.

‘We’re all in’ theme

The theme for the Commonwealth this year is “We’re all in.”

“We want you to know that we’re all in on cyber here in the Commonwealth,” said Lyn McDermid, secretary of administration of the Commonwealth. “Cybersecurity is a critical priority for our administration, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that Virginia’s 8.6 million residents have safe and secure access to Commonwealth systems and services while taking steps to protect their private information from hackers and bad actors.”

Deputy Secretary of Administration Joyce Reed said Virginia is focused on building a strong cyber ecosystem that connects all levels of government with a goal of understanding cyber threats and supporting each other when needed.

“We know that this multi-faceted, multi-level approach to cybersecurity is the best way to keep our Virginia customers connected and protected,” said Reed.

In 2021, there were nearly 34 million cyberattack attempts and more than 600,000 malware threats on executive branch systems in the Commonwealth – approximately one attack every second.

“While cybersecurity may seem like a complex subject, it’s really all about people and the simple steps that you can take to stay cyber safe,” said Robert Osmond, chief information officer of the Commonwealth.

Simple steps to stay ‘cyber safe’

Enabling multi-factor authentication

Using strong passwords

Recognizing and reporting phishing

Updating your software

“We strongly encourage cybersecurity education,” said Michael Watson, said chief information security officer of the Commonwealth. “We know that if we start that process early with our students in elementary school and continue on into high school and even college, our young people will know how to spot and avoid dangers on the internet and social media. It could also help spark their interest in a career in information technology and cybersecurity.”

For more information on Cybersecurity Awareness Month, including resources for schools and localities, visit the Virginia Information Technologies Agency’s website.