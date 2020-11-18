Virginia Employment Commission notified of end of Extended Benefits Program

The Virginia Employment Commission has been notified by the U. S. Department of Labor that the Extended Benefits Program in Virginia will end on Nov. 21.

This means the last payable week for EB will be the week ending Nov. 21, and that the last effective date for an EB initial, additional, or reopened claim will be Nov. 15.

Although claimants receive EB monetary determinations indicating they will receive certain entitlement, the fact that the program is ending means they may not receive their full entitlement.

The VEC will be sending out messages to claimants through their Gov2Go account. This will advise those affected claimants of the end of the EB program.

