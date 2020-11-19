VEC: Continued unemployment claims steady below 100K

The number of continued unemployment claims filed in Virginia during the Nov. 14 filing week remained below 100,000, continuing recent trends, according to figures released today by the Virginia Employment Commission.

For the filing week ending Nov. 14, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 11,088. The latest claims figure was an increase of 1,179 claimants from the previous week and rose to its highest level in nearly a month.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 85,129, which was a 7.4 percent decrease from the previous week. Over half of claims were in the accommodation/food service, health care, administrative support, and retail trade industries.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

