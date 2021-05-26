Virginia Employment Commission announces settlement to address pandemic-related unemployment claims

The Virginia Employment Commission has agreed to a settlement in lieu of litigation to address the ongoing challenges from pandemic-related unemployment insurance claims.

Since March of 2020, the VEC has received 1.6 million claims, an all-time high and more than 10 times the previous years’ volume.

The settlement is a reflection of ongoing efforts to speed up the processing of claims in adjudication, which represent 4 percent of all claims.

In addition to hiring hundreds of staff and contractors, the VEC has also recently hired a private sector partner with 300 additional staff to expand adjudication.

“The VEC is grateful that Judge Hudson has recognized the hard work of our employees throughout this pandemic, and we will continue to ensure Virginians have access to all benefits for which they are eligible. The VEC is focused on serving our customers, and we are committed to continuing the important work our team is doing for their fellow Virginians,” VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess said.

