Virginia employers honored for hiring veterans

Eleven Virginia employers have been honored for their commitment to hiring Virginia military veterans, transitioning services members, and their spouses.

The winners of the 2020 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards were announced during the 2020 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference, held virtually on August 19, 2020. The annual conference is hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins, State Sen. Bryce Reeves, Del. David Reid, and leaders from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) presented awards to eleven V3 partner employers in eight categories.

Four employers received V3 Governor’s Awards, which honor those V3 Certified Employers that “went above and beyond” in recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans during calendar year 2019.

“Veterans have highly valuable skills that companies are looking for,” Governor Northam said. “The V3 program encourages employers to support and hire these qualified veterans, and the partnership between employers and the program has been a tremendous success, with more than 64,000 veterans hired as a result of the program. I congratulate all of the employers honored today, and thank them for their commitment to our veterans.”

Others participating in the 2020 V3 Awards Ceremony included Kathleen Jabs, Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs; John Maxwell, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS); VDVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker; and VDVS V3 directors and staff members.

2020 V3 Governor’s Awards

Small Company – 1-51 employees

Intelliware Systems – Fredericksburg (35 hires)

Medium Company -51-300 employees

G4S Secure Systems – Richmond (133 hires)

Large Company – 301-1,000 or more employees

Top Guard Security – Richmond, Hampton & Norfolk (279 hires)

Enterprise Company – More than 1,000 employees

Booz Allen Hamilton – McLean (2,093 hires)

2020 V3 Secretary’s Award

Virginia Community College System (VCCS) – Richmond

2020 V3 Hire VETS Now Fellowship Award

Hampton Roads Veteran Employment Center – Norfolk

2020 V3 Breakthrough Award

Gryphon Technologies – Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Washington, D.C.

2020 V3 Military Spouse Award

Amazon – Arlington

2020 V3 Readiness Award

Carilion Clinic – Roanoke

2020 V3 Trailblazer Award

Leidos – Reston

2020 V3 Locality Award

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department – Fairfax

