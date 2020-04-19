Virginia earns 20 VaSID men’s swimming and diving honors

The Virginia men’s swimming and diving team earned 11 first-team All-State honors and nine second-team All-State honors.

The Cavaliers led the organization in honorees and was the only program to have all five relay teams named to either the first or second-team. Fourteen Cavaliers earned VaSID All-State honors in an individual event as senior Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) was recognized for his performance in two events.

Senior Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.), junior Samuel Schilling (Excelsior, Minn.) and freshman Jack Walker (Charlotte, N.C.) were named first-team honorees in freestyle, while senior Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain) won a first-team honor for backstroke and junior Keefer Barnum (Louisville, Ky.) won a first-team honor for breaststroke. Schubert and sophomore Casey Storch (Great Falls, Va.) swept the first-team selections for the individual medley, while senior Bryce Shelton (Vienna, Va.) and sophomore Walker Creedon (Cary, N.C.) were named first-team selections for diving. The Cavaliers also earned first-team honors for the 400-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay.

Schubert added to his first-team honor in the individual medley with a second-team All-State selection in butterfly. Freshmen August Lamb (Charlottesville, Va.) and Jack Wright (Wexford, Pa.) were named second-team All-State selections for freestyle as sophomore Justin Grender (Cincinnati, Ohio) won the honor in backstroke, freshman Konnar Klinksiek (San Antonio, Texas) won the honor in butterfly and sophomore Jake Greenberg (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) won the honor for diving. Virginia also recorded second-team honors in the 200 and 800-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay.

2020 VaSID University Division Men’s Swimming & Diving All-State Team

Coach of the Year Nate Kellogg, William & Mary

Swimmer of the Year Colin Wright, William & Mary

Diver of the Year Gerald Hodges, Jr., George Mason

Diver of the Year Noah Zawadzki, Virginia Tech

Rookie Swimmer of the Year Luke DeVore, George Mason

Rookie Diver of the Year Bridger Thurston, VMI

All-State First Team

Free – Ryan Baker, Virginia

Free – Colin Wright, William & Mary

Free – Thomas Hallock, Virginia Tech

Free – Jack Walker, Virginia

Free – Samuel Schilling, Virginia

Back – Sam Tornqvist, Virginia Tech

Back – Joe Clark, Virginia

Breast – Keefer Barnum, Virginia

Breast – AJ Pouch, Virginia Tech

Fly – Blake Manoff, Virginia Tech

Fly – Antani Ivanov, Virginia Tech

IM – Ted Schubert, Virginia

IM – Casey Storch, Virginia

Diving – Noaw Zawadzki, Virginia Tech

Diving – Walker Creedon, Virginia

Diving – Bryce Shelton, Virginia

200 Free Relay – William & Mary

400 Free Relay – Virginia

800 Free Relay – Virginia Tech

200 Medley Relay – William & Mary

400 Medley Relay – Virginia

All-State Second Team

Free – Antani Ivanov, Virginia Tech

Free – Chris Balbo, William & Mary

Free – August Lamb, Virginia

Free – Jack Wright, Virginia

Free – Lane Stone, Virginia Tech

Free – Jack Doherty, William & Mary

Free – Filippo Dal Maso, Virginia Tech

Back – Justin Grender, Virginia

Back – Colin Demers, William & Mary

Breast – Jake Ball, George Mason

Breast – Ben Skopic, William & Mary

Fly – Ted Schubert, Virginia

Fly – Konnar Klinksiek, Virginia

IM – Ben Skopic, William & Mary

IM – Sam Tornqvist, Virginia Tech

Diving – Gerald Hodges, Jr., George Mason

Diving – Bridger Thurston, VMI

Diving – Jake Greenberg, Virginia

200 Free Relay – Virginia

400 Free Relay – William & Mary

800 Free Relay – Virginia

200 Medley Relay – Virginia

400 Medley Relay – William & Mary

Information from Virginia Athletics

