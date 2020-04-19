Virginia earns 20 VaSID men’s swimming and diving honors
The Virginia men’s swimming and diving team earned 11 first-team All-State honors and nine second-team All-State honors.
The Cavaliers led the organization in honorees and was the only program to have all five relay teams named to either the first or second-team. Fourteen Cavaliers earned VaSID All-State honors in an individual event as senior Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) was recognized for his performance in two events.
Senior Ryan Baker (Arlington, Va.), junior Samuel Schilling (Excelsior, Minn.) and freshman Jack Walker (Charlotte, N.C.) were named first-team honorees in freestyle, while senior Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain) won a first-team honor for backstroke and junior Keefer Barnum (Louisville, Ky.) won a first-team honor for breaststroke. Schubert and sophomore Casey Storch (Great Falls, Va.) swept the first-team selections for the individual medley, while senior Bryce Shelton (Vienna, Va.) and sophomore Walker Creedon (Cary, N.C.) were named first-team selections for diving. The Cavaliers also earned first-team honors for the 400-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay.
Schubert added to his first-team honor in the individual medley with a second-team All-State selection in butterfly. Freshmen August Lamb (Charlottesville, Va.) and Jack Wright (Wexford, Pa.) were named second-team All-State selections for freestyle as sophomore Justin Grender (Cincinnati, Ohio) won the honor in backstroke, freshman Konnar Klinksiek (San Antonio, Texas) won the honor in butterfly and sophomore Jake Greenberg (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) won the honor for diving. Virginia also recorded second-team honors in the 200 and 800-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay.
2020 VaSID University Division Men’s Swimming & Diving All-State Team
Coach of the Year Nate Kellogg, William & Mary
Swimmer of the Year Colin Wright, William & Mary
Diver of the Year Gerald Hodges, Jr., George Mason
Diver of the Year Noah Zawadzki, Virginia Tech
Rookie Swimmer of the Year Luke DeVore, George Mason
Rookie Diver of the Year Bridger Thurston, VMI
All-State First Team
Free – Ryan Baker, Virginia
Free – Colin Wright, William & Mary
Free – Thomas Hallock, Virginia Tech
Free – Jack Walker, Virginia
Free – Samuel Schilling, Virginia
Back – Sam Tornqvist, Virginia Tech
Back – Joe Clark, Virginia
Breast – Keefer Barnum, Virginia
Breast – AJ Pouch, Virginia Tech
Fly – Blake Manoff, Virginia Tech
Fly – Antani Ivanov, Virginia Tech
IM – Ted Schubert, Virginia
IM – Casey Storch, Virginia
Diving – Noaw Zawadzki, Virginia Tech
Diving – Walker Creedon, Virginia
Diving – Bryce Shelton, Virginia
200 Free Relay – William & Mary
400 Free Relay – Virginia
800 Free Relay – Virginia Tech
200 Medley Relay – William & Mary
400 Medley Relay – Virginia
All-State Second Team
Free – Antani Ivanov, Virginia Tech
Free – Chris Balbo, William & Mary
Free – August Lamb, Virginia
Free – Jack Wright, Virginia
Free – Lane Stone, Virginia Tech
Free – Jack Doherty, William & Mary
Free – Filippo Dal Maso, Virginia Tech
Back – Justin Grender, Virginia
Back – Colin Demers, William & Mary
Breast – Jake Ball, George Mason
Breast – Ben Skopic, William & Mary
Fly – Ted Schubert, Virginia
Fly – Konnar Klinksiek, Virginia
IM – Ben Skopic, William & Mary
IM – Sam Tornqvist, Virginia Tech
Diving – Gerald Hodges, Jr., George Mason
Diving – Bridger Thurston, VMI
Diving – Jake Greenberg, Virginia
200 Free Relay – Virginia
400 Free Relay – William & Mary
800 Free Relay – Virginia
200 Medley Relay – Virginia
400 Medley Relay – William & Mary
