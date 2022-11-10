virginia doc seeks veterans for employment opportunities

Tomorrow is Veterans Day, a day to honor the men and women who have served the United States.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is committed to supporting veterans with employment opportunities.

Of the 10,117 men and women employed by the VADOC, according to a press release, 8.4 percent are veterans.

“They have brought to us the discipline, experience, skills and abilities that have allowed them to thrive in their new careers with the VADOC. In return, we offer competitive pay, tremendous benefits, and many opportunities for career advancement,” the press release stated.

Employment with the VADOC goes beyond security-related positions. Opportunities are also available for teachers, nurses, food service workers, maintenance specialists and information technology professionals.

VADOC’s veteran ranks have been boosted by the department’s connection with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services’ V3 initiative.

One of America’s largest veteran populations is in Virginia, with more than 641,000 calling the Commonwealth home. Virginia’s total population of 8.7 million is 12th in the U.S., but its total number of veterans is 5th in the country.

Job openings are updated weekly on Fridays and available online.