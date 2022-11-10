Menu
virginia doc seeks veterans for employment opportunities
Government/Politics

Virginia DOC seeks veterans for employment opportunities

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
commonwealth veterans day event
Submitted

Tomorrow is Veterans Day, a day to honor the men and women who have served the United States.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is committed to supporting veterans with employment opportunities.

Of the 10,117 men and women employed by the VADOC, according to a press release, 8.4 percent are veterans.

“They have brought to us the discipline, experience, skills and abilities that have allowed them to thrive in their new careers with the VADOC. In return, we offer competitive pay, tremendous benefits, and many opportunities for career advancement,” the press release stated.

Employment with the VADOC goes beyond security-related positions. Opportunities are also available for teachers, nurses, food service workers, maintenance specialists and information technology professionals.

VADOC’s veteran ranks have been boosted by the department’s connection with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services’ V3 initiative.

One of America’s largest veteran populations is in Virginia, with more than 641,000 calling the Commonwealth home. Virginia’s total population of 8.7 million is 12th in the U.S., but its total number of veterans is 5th in the country.

Job openings are updated weekly on Fridays and available online.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

