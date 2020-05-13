Virginia DMV to reopen customer service centers by appointment on May 18

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 11 customer service centers across the Commonwealth with temporary extended hours beginning Monday, May 18, for specific services by appointment only.

The phased reopening plan balances DMV’s service mission with the need to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

Beginning today, Virginians can schedule appointments at one of the 11 offices for May 18 or later online at dmvNOW.com/appt. DMV will only offer specific services that generally require an in-person visit.

These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records.

For a complete list of services that will be available in person, by appointment only, visit dmvNOW.com/appt. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.

“As we welcome back customers, we want Virginians to know we have put a lot of thought and effort into this phased approach to make sure that we can open our offices safely,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “This DMV will look different than what we may be used to, but we’ve worked hard to make these changes with the best interest of our customers and employees at the very front of our minds.”

Operational adjustments included in the phased reopening plan will enable DMV to limit the number of customers and employees in each location to ensure social distancing protocols while providing safe and efficient services. Service windows will have partitions between the customer and DMV employee, seating will be limited and spaced, and customers will be asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointment to accommodate social distancing requirements.

For more details, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911)

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236)

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407)

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605)

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)

Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269)

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019)

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453)

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211)

Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417)

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592)

“In order to help make this reopening a success, we continue to encourage customers who are able to conduct their DMV business through alternative service methods, such as via dmvNOW.com or by mail, to do so,” Commissioner Holcomb said. “This will enable our offices to focus on customers who need to conduct in-person transactions by appointment in our limited service setting until we are safely able to fully reopen.”

For the latest DMV information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.

