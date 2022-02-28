Virginia DMV to accommodate appointments, walk-ins at service centers

Published Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, 1:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia DMV, beginning Wednesday, is expanding access to its Customer Service Centers by offering both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday.

“Increasing options and access for DMV customers is a top priority as we get Virginia open for business,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly.”

Appointments and walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday at all 75 customer service centers starting on March 2. Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours (CSC hours vary by location).

Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”

Alternate service options are available to complete many transactions without a visit to a traditional CSC, including:

Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com.

Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail.

Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC.

DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through 57 partner offices statewide.

DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s 14 mobile teams, which are positioned statewide. To view DMV Connect schedules and book an appointment, visit here.

To schedule your visit or complete your transaction remotely, visit dmvNOW.com.