Virginia DMV sets schedule for 2021 state holidays, observances

All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles full-service customer service centers will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances.

Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Feb. 15: George Washington Day

May 31: Memorial Day

June 18: Juneteenth

July 5: Independence Day

Sept. 6: Labor Day

Oct. 11: Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day

Nov. 2: Election Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

The holiday schedule for Thanksgiving and Christmas will be announced at a later date.

DMV customers are encouraged to save time by taking advantage of more than 40 transactions available online at dmvNOW.com. Appointments are required for in-person transactions.

Also, some DMV Select locations, run mostly by local governments, may operate outside of the state holiday closing schedule. DMV Select offices process mostly vehicle-related transactions including registration renewals, titles and license plates; driver’s licenses and ID card services are not available. To find out if a DMV Select in your area is open on a state holiday and whether an appointment is required, visit dmvNOW.com/DMVSelect.

