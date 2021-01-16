Virginia DMV sets schedule for 2021 state holidays, observances
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles full-service customer service centers will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances.
- Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Feb. 15: George Washington Day
- May 31: Memorial Day
- June 18: Juneteenth
- July 5: Independence Day
- Sept. 6: Labor Day
- Oct. 11: Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day
- Nov. 2: Election Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
The holiday schedule for Thanksgiving and Christmas will be announced at a later date.
DMV customers are encouraged to save time by taking advantage of more than 40 transactions available online at dmvNOW.com. Appointments are required for in-person transactions.
Also, some DMV Select locations, run mostly by local governments, may operate outside of the state holiday closing schedule. DMV Select offices process mostly vehicle-related transactions including registration renewals, titles and license plates; driver’s licenses and ID card services are not available. To find out if a DMV Select in your area is open on a state holiday and whether an appointment is required, visit dmvNOW.com/DMVSelect.