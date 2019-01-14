Virginia DMV schedules highway safety grant workshops

The Virginia DMV has scheduled regional workshops to assist nonprofits, state agencies and law enforcement agencies with the 2020 highway safety grant application submission process.

Beginning Feb. 1, DMV will accept applications for grants to support programs throughout Virginia that strive to reduce traffic deaths and injuries. The deadline for highway safety grant submissions is Feb. 28, 2019.

Interested applicants are required to participate in a workshop and then apply online at dmvNOW.com.

Workshops are currently being scheduled and will continue through Jan. 31, 2019.

To receive information about the mandatory workshop and guidelines for grant applications, and to gain access to the online application, applicants must contact the project monitor assigned to their area. Visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/#resources/safety_contacts.asp for a list of project monitors.

Applications must support Virginia’s primary highway safety goal of reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries resulting from traffic crashes. Program emphasis areas include: increasing safety belt use; deterring drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving; and promoting motorcycle, pedestrian, bike, teen and senior driver safety.

DMV is responsible for administering the funds and has established measurable objectives for each of nearly 500 grant requests awarded each year. Future funding awards are determined by the potential impact on these established performance objectives. For complete guidelines, visit http://www.dmv.virginia.gov/webdoc/safety/grants/index.asp.

The funding period for approved applications is Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020. Applicants selected for the program participate on a cost-reimbursement basis.

Some examples of previously funded grant projects are:

Checkpoint Strikeforce: A statewide campaign to combat impaired driving, combining media efforts with state and local law enforcement mobilization.

GrandDriver: An educational campaign designed to provide Virginians with information and resources about staying safe and mobile on the road as they age.

Street Smart: A campaign targeting drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists in Northern Virginia that includes media relations, radio advertising, outreach events, digital efforts and increased law enforcement.

