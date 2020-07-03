Virginia DMV rolls out new process for road skills testing

Published Friday, Jul. 3, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will implement a new method for passenger vehicle road skills testing that ensures new drivers demonstrate safe driving skills while incorporating social distancing for the health and well-being of customers and employees.

DMV will also resume motorcycle skills testing according to the best practices for social distancing. Additionally, the agency announced Wednesday the reopening of three more DMV customer service centers for specific services by appointment only, and the resumption of service at one more DMV Select office.

“Safety is key in a road skills test. We will continue to ensure applicants can safely operate a motor vehicle before giving them the green light to drive solo on Virginia roadways. However, during this public health emergency, we also have to take into consideration customer and employee health and well-being,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Maryland and Pennsylvania have had great success with this new model of passenger vehicle road skills testing in which a test examiner communicates with the customer from outside of the vehicle on a closed controlled course. At the Virginia DMV, we have reiterated that we look forward to resuming road tests just as soon as we are safely able to do so. This new procedure enables us to do that, and I know our customers will be pleased with both the availability of the service and the integrity of the test.”

Road skills testing at DMV is available to Virginia residents age 18 and older. If you are under age 18, the road skills test will be given as part of the Virginia driver education course taken at a public, private or commercial driving school.

For more visit www.dmv.virginia.gov/drivers/#ed_reqs.asp.

To get started, a customer must first schedule an appointment for a passenger vehicle or motorcycle skills test at dmvNOW.com/appt. DMV is first offering passenger vehicle road skills tests at its Richmond Central Customer Service Center beginning July 1. An additional location in each region will be available for road test appointments beginning this week and continuing in coming weeks.

July 6

Woodbridge Customer Service Center (only open for road skills testing): 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge

Norfolk-Widgeon Road Customer Service Center (only open for road skills testing): 850 Widgeon Road, Norfolk

July 9

South Boston Customer Service Center: 2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston

Harrisonburg Customer Service Center: 3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg

Christiansburg Customer Service Center: 385 Arbor Drive, Christiansburg

July 11

Abingdon Customer Service Center: 25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon

Manassas CDL Site: 7931 Mason King Court, Manassas

Martinsville CDL Site: 1012 Dupont Road, Martinsville

Middletown CDL Site: Customers should report to the Front Royal Customer Service Center (15 Water Street, Front Royal) for check-in

Suffolk CDL Site: 6701 College Drive, Suffolk

Richmond CDL Site: 1305 West Hundred Road, Chester

After check-in at DMV, the customer will proceed to the testing site – a large section of the parking lot cordoned off by cones. For everyone’s safety, DMV test examiners will wear appropriate personal protective equipment, and will always maintain an appropriate social distance from the applicant.

During the test, the customer will operate the vehicle at the direction of the test examiner who will communicate from outside the vehicle via an open window. The examiner will instruct the customer to demonstrate control of the vehicle and complete required maneuvers on the course, such as showing that the customer can work the wipers and horn, can safely back up the vehicle, can park the vehicle, and can safely operate the vehicle.

For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/skillstest.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments