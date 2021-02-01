Virginia DMV opens new Lexington customer service center

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will open a new customer service center in Lexington for specific services by appointment only on Monday, Feb. 8.

Located at 60 East Midland Trail in the Stonewall Square Shopping Center, the Lexington Customer Service Center is more than double the size of the previous office. Its opening will create nearly 70 appointment opportunities each day for customers in Lexington and the surrounding areas.

The new office features a bigger customer lobby to accommodate proper social distancing, additional customer service windows, and an updated countertop design to more efficiently serve customers.

The Lexington office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for select services by appointment only. Reopened DMV offices across the Commonwealth, as well as the new Lexington office, are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit.

For a complete list of appointment services currently available or to book an appointment, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

