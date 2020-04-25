Virginia DMV office closure extended through Monday, May 11

Published Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020, 10:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

All 75 Virginia DMV customer service centers, DMV 2 Go,DMV Connect and all 13 motor carrier service centers (weigh stations) will remain closed to the public until May 11.

During the extended temporary closure, DMV’s headquarters and website, dmvNOW.com, remain open and continue to process transactions for Virginians. More than 40 transactions can be conducted at dmvNOW.com, including vehicle registration renewals, some driver’s license renewals, address changes, and more. Original title and registration applications, for example, can be processed by mail.

Executive Directive Seven has been updated to extend the validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before June 10, 2020, for 90 days from original expiration dates, not to exceed July 31, 2020. This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 1 will have an additional 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew and credentials with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31, 2020.

Amended Executive Directive Seven also extends the validity of vehicle registrations. Those that expire in March and April are now extended for 90 days; and those that expire in May are extended 60 days.

While customer service centers are closed to the public, the agency is preparing to reopen with a

thoughtful, phased approach in order to accommodate social distancing and ensure the health and wellbeing of customers and employees.

In the continued interest of public health, DMV will make operational adjustments to balance social distancing guidelines with its mission to serve the needs of the public. To minimize customer volume at DMV offices, appointments will be required and will be available for specific services which necessitate a visit to DMV.

The ability to make appointments will be available soon.

If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online via dmvNOW.com or by mail, customers should use that method.

“While we are eager to welcome back customers, we must be mindful of our current health situation, and continue to keep the safety of our customers and employees at the forefront of our operations,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “As we shift and adapt to accommodate necessary in-person services, we are asking customers to help us accomplish social distancing and adjust to new DMV procedures to make reopening a success.”

For the latest DMV information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments