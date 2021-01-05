Virginia DMV: Driver privilege cards now available in Virginia

Published Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Eligible Virginians may now apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Applications will be accepted by appointment only; appointments can be made at dmvNOW.com/appt.

This change in Virginia law, authorized by the Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.

Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:

are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia

have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months

do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions

“Now is the time to prepare for your visit to DMV to obtain this new credential. Gather necessary documents, make an appointment and study for any applicable testing,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Preparation is key to a successful visit and we have many resources available to assist at dmvNOW.com/dpc. We look forward to serving you.”

In order to obtain a driver privilege card in Virginia, the following documents must be provided:

Two proofs of identity (e.g., foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by country of citizenship)

Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g., monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)

Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g., W-2 form or ITIN letter)

Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Part-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form or Virginia Nonresident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)

All documents must be originals and are subject to verification; however, printouts of approved online residency documents may be accepted.

The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW.com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card. An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps to prepare customers for their visit. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.

Related

Comments