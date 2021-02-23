Virginia DMV add more online service options: Skip a trip

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is offering more convenient online service options for customers to help you skip a trip to the DMV.

You can now visit dmvNOW.com to replace a commercial driver’s license, driver’s license learner’s permit, driver privilege card or learner’s permit, or limited duration driver’s license, permit or CDL.

Online credential replacements are only available to customers age 18 and older. These transactions previously required an in-person visit.

“DMV continues to add online options to not only make service more convenient, but to create additional appointment opportunities for customers who need in-person service,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

Virginia became the first state in the nation to offer secure online driver’s license renewals in the 1990s. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DMV quickly navigated to an appointment-only operational model for in-person service and has increased the number of online transactions to more than 50, necessitating fewer in-person visits and prioritizing the health and safety of customers and staff.

Some of the most popular online transactions include vehicle registration renewals, driver’s license renewals, and requests for vehicle and driver transcripts.

Credentials ordered online are mailed to the applicant. Do note, the U.S. Postal Service advises it is experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19; therefore, the delivery time for DMV materials may be delayed.

