Virginia Distillery Company whiskies recognized at ASCOT Awards

The four Virginia Distillery Company whiskies in the Courage & Conviction product line recently took home awards at the American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) Awards, a new awards program created by author and veteran tasting judge Fred Minnick.

The distillery’s Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask and Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask were both recognized with the platinum designation while Courage & Conviction and Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask were recognized with the gold designation.

“The goal of the ASCOT Awards was to honor the ‘best of the best’ and our team is excited that all of our whiskies in the Courage & Conviction line were among the winners,” Virginia Distillery Company CEO Gareth H. Moore said. “Fred Minnick brought together a great judging panel made up of writers, bartenders, bar owners and other spirits industry veterans and our whiskies are in great company with the other spirits that received recognition.”

Each expression is an American Single Malt whisky, aged a minimum of three years and available in a 750ml with a 46% ABV. The whiskies are available to purchase through direct-to-consumer shipping and at select retail locations throughout the country, with availability throughout Virginia at Virginia ABC stores.

Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask, Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask and Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask were released in March 2021 to highlight the core trio of casks – bourbon, sherry and cuvée – that make up the flagship offering of Courage & Conviction, which was released in 2020.

Over 600 products were tasted for the ASCOT Awards. All entries were tasted blind by a panel of judges made up of spirits industry and evaluated on appearance, aroma, taste and finish.

For more information about Virginia Distillery Company or American Single Malt whisky, visit the distillery’s website and complete guide to American Single Malt whisky. For more details about the ASCOT Awards, visit the website.

