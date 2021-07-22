Virginia DEQ announces water quality improvement grant opportunity

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has announced up to $1 million in federal funds for water quality improvement grants.

The funds will be used to support projects in local watersheds across the state. Grant awards can range from $75,000 to $300,000. Applications are due Aug. 31.

Funding information webinar

A webinar will be held on Thursday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m. to provide more details about the funding opportunity. Registration information is available here: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2673097900654323472

DEQ leads the development and implementation of statewide nonpoint source (NPS) pollution control programs and services to address degradation of the Commonwealth’s waters. These waters include streams, rivers, and lakes or any other waterbody that does not meet water quality standards. DEQ working with stakeholders develop Total Maximum Daily Load implementation plans, which provides specifics on actions necessary to address water quality for impaired water bodies.

Improvement grants are awarded for projects that incorporate best management practices (BMPs) to address impaired waters based upon the implementation plan. Previously funded plans have included BMPs such as retention ponds, fencing to prevent livestock access to streams, septic system repairs, and installation of forest buffers, rain gardens, and pet waste stations.

Prior grant recipients include local governments, county health departments, soil and water conservation districts, colleges and universities, Planning District Commissions, regional commissions, nonprofits and other state agencies.

“For more than 20 years, the program has helped farmers, homeowners and communities implement projects under the federal Clean Water Act’s Section 319 in more than 225 small watersheds in Virginia,” said DEQ Office of Watersheds and Local Government Assistance Programs Director Justin Williams. “The cost-share program installs BMPs to prevent and control nonpoint source pollution and has contributed to significant water quality improvements across the Commonwealth.”

More information, including the application materials, are available on DEQ’s NPS webpage.