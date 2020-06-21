Virginia Department of Veterans Services to begin limited reopening on June 29

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will begin reopening select offices and facilities on a limited basis beginning June 29.

VDVS will open additional offices in phases as conditions permit. Additional office openings will be announced on the VDVS website at www.dvs.virginia.gov.

VDVS team members are working diligently to provide the best possible service during this time while taking all recommended measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Information and updates regarding all agency-wide reopening plans is available at www.dvs.virginia.gov. Questions and comments may be directed to info@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling 804.786.0286.

VDVS Benefits Offices: VDVS Veterans Service Representatives will begin providing in person services for Virginia veterans and their family members at select Benefits Offices beginning June 29, on an appointment only basis. Until that date, veterans and family members can contact their local VDVS office by telephone or email for service during regular business hours Monday-Friday. For more information, go to www.dvs.virginia/benefits.

VDVS Veteran and Family Support Program: select Virginia Veteran and Family Support (VVFS) program offices will begin providing in person assistance to veterans and family members, by appointment only, on June 29. Until that date, VVFS team members can continue to be contacted by email or telephone. For more information, go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/virginia-veteran-and-family-support-2 or call 1-877-285-1299.

VDVS Education, Transition, and Employment Programs: all VDVS team members responsible for education, transition, and employment programs continue to be available by email and telephone and can perform almost all direct service activities for veterans and their family members. To connect to a VDVS team member in any of these program areas, go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment.

VDVS Veterans Care Centers: general visitation at the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke and the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center (SBVCC) in Richmond will continue to be prohibited to protect the health of residents and staff. Exceptions are made at both centers for end-of-life state visitation with prior coordination.

VVCC and SBVCC team members are working to ensure that residents stay connected to family members through telephone calls, emails, and video chats. Family members of VVCC residents can make appointments to visit residents at the new “no contact” visitation center at the center. Social distancing and facemasks are required. For additional information, go to www.dvs.virginia.gov/veterans-care-centers, or call VVCC at 540.982.2869 or SBVCC at 804.371.8000.

VDVS Virginia State Veterans Cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk are currently open only for direct burials and internments.

Memorial services at all three cemeteries will resume on June 22. For the health and safety of family members and other attendees, services will be limited to no more than fifty persons and facemasks must be worn during services and when in groups visiting the cemetery grounds. After June 22, military funeral honors may also be requested for services. However, these are dependent on the availability of funeral honors teams from the U.S. Department of Defense or a veterans service organization.

For more information and updates, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries or telephone the specific cemetery at the following numbers: Amelia: 804.561.1475; Dublin: 540.674.6893; or Suffolk: 757.255.7217.

Virginia War Memorial: the exterior areas of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, including the Shrine of Memory, remain open for visitation subject to social distancing restrictions. The interior portions of the Memorial will reopen on June 29 during normal visitation hours. For the health and safety of visitors, no more than fifty visitors will be allowed inside the Memorial at one time, and facemasks and social distancing will be required. School and tour groups and programs and events will continue to be suspended but will resume as soon as possible. For additional information, visit www.vawarmemorial.org or call 804.786.2060.

