Virginia Department of Veterans Services reopening local offices statewide

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services continues the phased reopening of offices and facilities that had been closed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Veterans and their family members must call or email their local VDVS office to make an appointment to meet in-person with a Veteran Services Representative (Benefit Services division) or a Resource Specialist (Virginia Veteran and Family Support program – VVFS). All persons entering VDVS offices must wear face masks or face coverings and are asked to not bring along guests to their appointment unless necessary.

Telephone and e-mail services will continue to remain available for veterans and family members.

The following VDVS offices are currently open and accepting appointments for in-person assistance:

Abingdon Portsmouth Naval Hospital Big Stone Gap Quantico Charlottesville Richmond (McGuire VAMC) Hampton Salem VAMC Hampton Pinewood (VVFS only) Staunton Fort Lee Strasburg Loudoun Virginia Beach/Oceana Lynchburg Williamsburg Manassas Wytheville Norfolk

The following VDVS offices are scheduled to open and begin accepting in-person appointments on July 13:

Emporia Pentagon Fredericksburg South Hill Fort Belvoir Springfield Henrico Tazewell Manassas Virginia Beach/Pembroke

The addresses, telephone numbers and emails of all VDVS offices are available on the VDVS website at www.dvs.virginia.gov/dvs/locations.

The Virginia War Memorial and Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries have also reopened:

The interior portions of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond are open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon-4 p.m. Social distancing requirements are in effect, facemasks are required, and no more than 50 persons will be permitted inside the Memorial at one time. The grounds of the Memorial are open from daybreak until 10 p.m. daily. Details at vawarmorial.org.

The Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk are open, but with a limit of 50 persons permitted at committal services. Military funeral honors are provided based on availability of an honors teams from the Department of Defense or a veterans service organization. Details at dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries.

