Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation grant applications open

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will begin accepting applications for rail, transit, and commuter assistance grants for the 2023 Fiscal Year on Wednesday.

The annual grant application period runs through Feb. 1, 2022.

Rail, transit, and commuter assistance funds are available through multiple state and federal sources to support public transit service, human service transportation, senior transportation, TDM, and rail programs in Virginia.

Current Application Guidance for all DRPT administered grants, including eligible project categories, is available online at olga.drpt.virginia.gov. Note that all applications must ALSO be submitted online.

Once the application period closes, DRPT will evaluate all submissions and submit recommended project funding to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for the Draft FY23 Six-Year Improvement Program. A series of statewide public hearings will then be held before the CTB considers the final adoption of the FY23 SYIP next June.

For general questions about rail applications, contact Emily Stock, Chief of Rail Transportation

For general questions about transit applications, contact Neil Sherman, Director of Statewide Transit Programs, or Todd Horsley, Director of Northern Virginia Transit Programs.

For general questions about commuter assistance applications, contact Chris Arabia, Manager of Statewide Commuter Programs.

