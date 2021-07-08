Virginia Department of Health urges caution in advance of Tropical Storm Elsa

The Virginia Department of Health reminds people to take precautions to be prepared for Tropical Storm Elsa, and once the sun comes out, to be aware of potential health risks before you participate in recreational water activities.

Heavy rains can increase the risk of animal waste and the potential release of inadequately treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants. Bacteria, debris, and other pollutants in rainwater runoff end up in rivers, lakes and streams, which can pose risks to human health and safety. Rain events also cause flooding and fast-moving waters, especially in low-lying areas.

The most common illnesses from contaminated water are gastrointestinal illnesses. This may cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever. These illnesses result from swallowing water contaminated by disease-causing microbiological organisms. Additionally, contact with contaminated water has the potential to cause upper respiratory (ear, nose, throat) and skin infections.

VDH recommends the following safety tips for people planning to swim, wade, kayak, canoe or go rafting in Virginia natural waters after heavy rain:

Avoid getting water in your mouth. Never swallow water from an untreated water source.

Don’t swim if you have broken skin. Bacteria, viruses and other organisms can infect wounds causing more serious illness.

Shower with soap and water after recreating in natural waters.

Don’t swim when you are ill.

Avoid swimming if dead fish are present.

Use extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks if you encounter covered roads or fast-moving waters. The water may be deeper and moving faster than you think.

Residents or facilities that provide water to the public including campgrounds, restaurants, summer camps, or daycares with private wells or septic systems submerged by flood waters should also take extra precautions.

For more information and safety tips regarding private wells and septic systems visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-health/responding-to-an-emergency-affecting-your-private-well/ .

To find the location of local sewer treatment facilities, contact your local public works department.

To contact your local health department, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/local-health-districts/ .

For more information regarding recreation water safety tips, including the Virginia Department of Health’s “Safely Enjoy Virginia’s Natural Waters” brochure, visit: www.SwimHealthyVA.com.