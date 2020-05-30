Virginia Department of Health revises method of reporting COVID-19 test data

Published Saturday, May. 30, 2020, 2:04 pm

To provide more accurate information about COVID-19 testing at the community level, the Virginia Department of Health will begin reporting COVID-19 data on testing encounters by health district using more accurate ZIP Code information.

The new data will impact 37,362 test results that were previously not assigned a health district designation because incomplete patient address information was reported to VDH.

Since May 1, VDH has reported testing encounters, which counts an individual person once per day as a measure of testing frequency and testing capacity. Because VDH often receives laboratory reports with incomplete information, those results were included in the statewide total, but were listed as missing geographic data and, as a result, did not appear in local health district counts.

Beginning May 30, VDH will report test encounter data using a tiered approach. If a test record is missing a patient address ZIP Code, the ordering provider’s ZIP Code will be used. If neither ZIP Code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory’s ZIP Code will be used.

By using the new data reporting method, testing encounter numbers will increase the health district figures as follows:

Alexandria by 699

Alleghany by 1,309

Arlington by 187

Central Shenandoah by 334

Central Virginia by 119

Chesapeake by 1,213

Chesterfield by 393

Chickahominy by 194

Crater by 892

Cumberland Plateauby 208

Eastern Shore by 312

Fairfax by 3,072

Hampton by 829

Henrico by 622

Lenowisco by 234

Lord Fairfax by 6,414

Loudoun by 1,234

Mount Rogers by 197

New River by 618

Norfolk by 2,536

Peninsula by 1,435

Piedmont by 106

Pittsylvania-Danville by 33

Portsmouth by 165

Prince William by 933

Rappahannock by 296

Rappahannock Rapidan by 454

Richmond by 3,541

Roanoke by 6,453

Southside by 212

Thomas Jefferson by 573

Three Rivers by 444

Virginia Beach by 187

West Piedmont by 330

Western Tidewater by 584

This improvement in how VDH presents data on testing encounters does not impact case data.

