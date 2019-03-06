Virginia Department of Health reopens portion of James River to shellfish harvesting

The Virginia Department of Health announced today that the portion of the James River closed to shellfish harvesting on Feb. 26 due to flooding was reopened effective Wednesday, March 6.

The VDH Division of Shellfish Safety has monitored water quality in the river since the flooding occurred, and sample results confirm that the area is now safe to reopen for harvesting.

For more information on shellfish closures, see the frequently asked questions on shellfish condemnations at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-health/environmental-health-services/shellfish-sanitation/frequently-asked-questions/.

