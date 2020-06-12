Virginia Department of Health June 12 data to show 43K increase in PCR tests

COVID-19 diagnostic testing data reported by the Virginia Department of Health today will reflect a sharp increase in PCR SARS-CoV-2 tests completed in Virginia.

Today’s testing report includes 43,000 PCR tests. Two laboratories began electronic reporting to VDH this week, allowing a backlog of negative tests to be included in today’s testing report. Positive test results from these labs were hand entered into the system when they were received to support follow-up by public health staff.

The addition of these negative tests will result in a decrease in the percent of positive PCR tests. One lab had roughly 18,000 results and the other had around 13,500 results. The remainder of the figure reflects regular daily reporting. VDH reports labs by lab report date on the website.

These results will be presented based on the actual date the laboratory reported the test result.

