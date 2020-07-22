Virginia Department of Health enhances COVID-19 data reporting

The Virginia Department of Health began reporting all currently available COVID-19 datasets — including the addition of historical data — through the Virginia Open Data Portal.

The portal serves to extend access to VDH data that allows the public to interpret and analyze data. Located under the Data Download section of the COVID-19 in Virginia webpage, the portal provides datasets for public use and download. Step-by-step instructions about how to navigate the pages and download the datasets are also provided by clicking on the Data Download button.

Within the portal, each dataset includes a description and variables available for use and download. Additionally, each dataset includes historical data since COVID-19 reporting by VDH began. Previously, most datasets posted on the COVID-19 in Virginia webpage contained data for a single day and were updated daily.

Each COVID-19 dataset in the new portal will continue to be updated daily but now will include historical data that may be helpful for people who are following the COVID-19 trends in Virginia.

The new portal allows the public to download historical data from all of the COVID-19 datasets in several available formats and provides access to COVID-19 data more quickly and in a user-friendly way.

Throughout the pandemic, VDH has shared COVID-19 data through a daily dashboard, including key measures, data insights and as downloadable datasets. VDH will continue to update these resources as new data and analyses become available.

