Virginia Department of Health authorizes J&J COVID-19 vaccines based on CDC, FDA recommendations

The CDC and FDA on Friday lifted their recommended pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following the recommendation of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that the vaccine should be cleared for use by all adults.

The Virginia Department of Health will follow that guidance and instruct providers across the Commonwealth that they are free to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately.

This extra scrutiny should instill confidence in the system that is in place to guarantee COVID-19 vaccine safety. As with any vaccine, VDH encourages individuals to educate themselves on any potential side effects and to weigh that against the possibility of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

Virginians can schedule an appointment to receive one of the three available free COVID-19 vaccines by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

