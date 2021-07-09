Virginia Department of Health announces new COVID-19 dashboard

Published Friday, Jul. 9, 2021, 3:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia dashboards now include information on the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status.

They also include data to track COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Vaccine breakthrough means someone who is fully vaccinated develops COVID-19.

“Over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Virginia have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated. I applaud those who have chosen to protect themselves and the community by getting vaccinated, and we appreciate the work of all who are helping to vaccinate Virginians,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “I continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so.”

Vaccination is the most important strategy to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. Every time an immune person is exposed, the chain of transmission is broken, slowing the spread from person to person. Getting vaccinated is a much safer way to develop immunity than getting sick from COVID-19.

All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. To receive the most protection, people should receive all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine breakthroughs are rare and COVID-19 vaccination is highly effective in preventing illness, even acute illness.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus. COVID-19 vaccines are free and accessible to all Virginians.

Virginians seeking a vaccination opportunity can check in with their provider, pharmacy, or find and schedule appointments at vaccinate.virginia.gov, vaccinefinder.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682.