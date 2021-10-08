Virginia Department of Forestry now taking tree seedling orders

Published Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Every October, the Virginia Department of Forestry opens its Seedling Store, which offers a variety of seedlings for online purchase to Virginians.

The seedlings are grown and sold directly from self-supporting Forestry Centers without replanting, and are bred for Virginia soils and climate.

In addition to our selection of over 40 individual species, VDOF also offers several specialty seedling packs, with species that have been hand-picked for certain qualities (e.g. fall colors pack, pollinator pack). These are great options for diversifying your landscaping.

For landowners with other goals in mind, VDOF offers a variety of pine and spruce species, as well as dozens of hardwood varieties, used to establish timber stands, pulpwood crops, Christmas tree plantations, wildlife habitats, stream bank stabilization, urban forests, biodiversity, and improvement of watersheds.

This year, seedlings can be ordered in quantities as low as five, and can be picked up from a Forestry Center or delivered to you from Feb. 22 until April 27, 2022.

To learn more about the nurseries, browse the seedling catalog and place an order, visit www.BuyVaTrees.com.

If you have questions or would like to discuss your tree-planting goals, contact the Augusta Forestry Center at 540-363-7000 or Joshua McLaughlin at 540-363-5732.