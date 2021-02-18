Virginia Department of Emergency Management responding to local needs

Published Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, 4:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is continuing its response and recovery efforts from the recent ice storm while also responding to the current second round of wintry weather impacting the Commonwealth on Thursday.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team has been activated and is actively working to support localities with their needs.

Currently, the VEST is working with heavily impacted localities and the State Corporation Commission to identify and prioritize key energy restoration needs and locations and facilities at risk of losing power in the near term. Temporary debris staging sites were coordinated with state agencies and are currently in use.

VEST staff has been collecting and disseminating information concerning emergency response and recovery efforts between local governments and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Members of the VEST and the VDEM Regional Staff have been coordinating with partners and localities on the following initiatives:

Several localities are operating warming centers for charging mobile devices and obtaining water.

Sheltering and feeding operations are underway or being planned in several localities. Shower trailers and mobile kitchens are being brought in to assist in these operations.

VDEM Logistics has provided 900 meals and a pallet of bottled water to Brunswick County.

VDEM Logistics is in the process of delivering pallets of bottled water and meals to heavily impacted areas of the commonwealth.

VDEM Logistics has provided generators to the counties of Charlotte, Charles City, and Brunswick.

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) has supplied personnel to support the Nottoway and Brunswick County local Emergency Operations Centers.

The VDOF has provided chainsaw crews across the state.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is continuing recovery operations, including debris removal, from the weekend storm.

The 2-1-1 Call Center has been activated for this event, operating remotely with augmented staff. 2-1-1 reports receiving 2,649 inbound contacts and has made 3764 referrals during this incident.

Debris operations continue in impacted areas.

Localities requesting assistance with sheltering are being assisted by VDEM Logistics and the Red Cross

For more preparedness information, go to: www.vaemergency.gov/winter-weather.

Related

Comments