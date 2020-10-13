Virginia Department of Emergency Management awards $2,420,393 in mitigation grants

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced today the receipt of two awards of pre-disaster funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One award was received under the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program to address the impact of flooding on National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) insured properties, and the second award was approved Pre-Disaster Mitigation funding from the 2019 grant.

These grant awards represent planning and design solutions to reducing risk to vulnerable structures and infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

“Financial support to manage and mitigate all types of natural disasters is more critical now than ever before,” said Secretary Brian J. Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “I am proud of the work VDEM continues to do on behalf of the Commonwealth and their demonstrated commitment to prevention and preparedness efforts.”

“VDEM is committed to identifying, coordinating, and securing all available funding that can assist localities and emergency response organizations to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and man-made threats and disasters we face and experience in Virginia,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown.

VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA. The state does not provide matching funds for these PDM or FMA grants which is a nationally competitive grant program. Jurisdictions receiving funding through these grants include:

2019 Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program

Applicant: City of Portsmouth

Project Name: Advanced Assistance – SRL/BCA Toolkit

Federal Share: $150,000

Non-Federal Share: $50,000

Total Grant: $200,000

Federal Share: 75%

Program Match: 25%

Applicant: City of Virginia Beach

Project Name: Acquisition of 3 Severe Repetitive Loss Properties

Federal Share: $803,061

Non-Federal Share: $0

Total Grant: $803,061

Federal Share: 100%

Program Match: 0%

2019 Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program

Applicant: City of Danville

Project Name: Advanced Assistance – Apple Branch Engineering Study

Federal Share: $150,000

Non-Federal Share: $50,000

Total Grant: $200,000

Federal Share: 75%

Program Match: 25%

Applicant: Town of Victoria

Project Name: Generator for Sewer Pump Station

Federal Share: $26,913

Non-Federal Share: $8,971

Total Grant: $35,884

Federal Share: 75%

Program Match: 25%

Applicant: Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Project Name: State Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

Federal Share: $225,000

Non-Federal Share: $75,000

Total Grant: $300,000

Federal Share: 75%

Program Match: 25%

Applicant: Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Project Name: Local All Hazards Plan Updates (for Hampton Roads PDC and Commonwealth RC)

Federal Share: $262,500

Non-Federal Share: $87,500

Total Grant: $350,000

Federal Share: 75%

Program Match: 25%

Applicant: Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Project Name: Disaster Resistant University All Hazards Plan Updates (for VCU and VA Tech)

Federal Share: $261,513

Non-Federal Share: $87,171

Total Grant: $348,684

Federal Share: 75%

Program Match: 25%

Applicant: Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy

Project Name: Landslide Hazard Risk Information for Thomas Jefferson PDC Plan

Federal Share: $137,073

Non-Federal Share: $45,691

Total Grant: $182,764

Federal Share: 75%

Program Match: 25%

The 2020 grant application period is open now to receive applications for the FMA and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, which is the grant program replacing the current PDM grant program. Information regarding the new BRIC program can be found here.

For additional information on mitigation grant funding opportunity, contact Debbie Messmer, State Hazard Mitigation Officer, at debbie.messmer@vdem.virginia.gov

