Virginia Department of Emergency Management awards $2,420,393 in mitigation grants
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced today the receipt of two awards of pre-disaster funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
One award was received under the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program to address the impact of flooding on National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) insured properties, and the second award was approved Pre-Disaster Mitigation funding from the 2019 grant.
These grant awards represent planning and design solutions to reducing risk to vulnerable structures and infrastructure across the Commonwealth.
“Financial support to manage and mitigate all types of natural disasters is more critical now than ever before,” said Secretary Brian J. Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “I am proud of the work VDEM continues to do on behalf of the Commonwealth and their demonstrated commitment to prevention and preparedness efforts.”
“VDEM is committed to identifying, coordinating, and securing all available funding that can assist localities and emergency response organizations to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and man-made threats and disasters we face and experience in Virginia,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown.
VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA. The state does not provide matching funds for these PDM or FMA grants which is a nationally competitive grant program. Jurisdictions receiving funding through these grants include:
2019 Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant Program
Applicant: City of Portsmouth
Project Name: Advanced Assistance – SRL/BCA Toolkit
Federal Share: $150,000
Non-Federal Share: $50,000
Total Grant: $200,000
Federal Share: 75%
Program Match: 25%
Applicant: City of Virginia Beach
Project Name: Acquisition of 3 Severe Repetitive Loss Properties
Federal Share: $803,061
Non-Federal Share: $0
Total Grant: $803,061
Federal Share: 100%
Program Match: 0%
2019 Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program
Applicant: City of Danville
Project Name: Advanced Assistance – Apple Branch Engineering Study
Federal Share: $150,000
Non-Federal Share: $50,000
Total Grant: $200,000
Federal Share: 75%
Program Match: 25%
Applicant: Town of Victoria
Project Name: Generator for Sewer Pump Station
Federal Share: $26,913
Non-Federal Share: $8,971
Total Grant: $35,884
Federal Share: 75%
Program Match: 25%
Applicant: Virginia Department of Emergency Management
Project Name: State Hazard Mitigation Plan Update
Federal Share: $225,000
Non-Federal Share: $75,000
Total Grant: $300,000
Federal Share: 75%
Program Match: 25%
Applicant: Virginia Department of Emergency Management
Project Name: Local All Hazards Plan Updates (for Hampton Roads PDC and Commonwealth RC)
Federal Share: $262,500
Non-Federal Share: $87,500
Total Grant: $350,000
Federal Share: 75%
Program Match: 25%
Applicant: Virginia Department of Emergency Management
Project Name: Disaster Resistant University All Hazards Plan Updates (for VCU and VA Tech)
Federal Share: $261,513
Non-Federal Share: $87,171
Total Grant: $348,684
Federal Share: 75%
Program Match: 25%
Applicant: Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy
Project Name: Landslide Hazard Risk Information for Thomas Jefferson PDC Plan
Federal Share: $137,073
Non-Federal Share: $45,691
Total Grant: $182,764
Federal Share: 75%
Program Match: 25%
The 2020 grant application period is open now to receive applications for the FMA and Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, which is the grant program replacing the current PDM grant program. Information regarding the new BRIC program can be found here.
For additional information on mitigation grant funding opportunity, contact Debbie Messmer, State Hazard Mitigation Officer, at debbie.messmer@vdem.virginia.gov