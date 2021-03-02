Virginia Department of Elections completes statewide post-election risk-limiting audit

The Virginia Department of Elections has completed the state’s risk-limiting audit, confirming that the original count of the votes accurately portrayed the winners of the election in Virginia for president and the U.S. Senate.

The Department of Elections collaborated with VotingWorks, a non-profit organization that assists with RLAs across the country.

All 133 localities in Virginia participated in the audit.

“The success of Virginia’s first statewide audit reaffirms our dedication to ensuring secure and accurate elections for our voters,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s commissioner of elections. “I am proud of the hard work that our election administrators do in the Commonwealth, and this audit further exemplifies the integrity and validity of the 2020 November General Election results”.

The statewide audit provided opportunities for all localities and the public to participate. The audit results were reported today during a meeting with Virginia’s general registrars and electoral board members.

You can find a copy of the audit results at www.elections.virginia.gov.

