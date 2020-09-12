Virginia Department of Corrections reports COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center
Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron has 407 offenders with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Two COVID-positive Deerfield offenders died today, making a total of six offenders who have died from that facility, the most at any DOC facility.
COVID-19 testing is ongoing throughout DOC facilities. Deerfield Correctional Center houses a population of older, sicker inmates, and has an infirmary and an assisted-living unit.
Deerfield tested the entire offender population recently, and many offenders have been re-tested.
Both offenders who died today were in the hospital at the time of their deaths.
Deerfield’s average daily population is about 925 offenders.
