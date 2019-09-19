Virginia Democratic Party refusing Dominion, Appalachian Power money

Published Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, 12:18 pm

Photo Credit: OlegDoroshin

The Democratic Party of Virginia joined 40 incumbent Virginia legislators and 47 challenging candidates for Virginia’s General Assembly yesterday by announcing the party’s refusal of contributions from Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company, Virginia’s two regulated utility monopolies.

Democratic Party Chair Susan Swecker and Executive Director Chris Bolling announced the decision in an interview with Blue Virginia, citing the issue as “one of the loudest drum beats” the party hears from voters and emphasizing that “we would be bad servants if we didn’t listen to the people we serve.”

The news won plaudits from Clean Virginia Political Director Lizzie Hylton.

“The 2019 General Assembly elections are shaping up to be a watershed moment in Virginia politics when engaged voters and activists drown out powerful special interests,” Hylton said. “Virginia is on track to have one of the cleanest elections in our history thanks to candidates and legislators from all political persuasions, as well as powerful leadership from one of two major political parties refusing money from Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. Utility monopolies have dominated the Commonwealth’s elections and lawmaking for decades at the expense of our environment and economic health — it’s time to evolve from the old Virginia way into a fair democracy for all.”

Clean Virginia has endorsed 73 candidates for Virginia’s General Assembly. Clean Virginia endorses candidates based on a variety of criteria, including: public statements, responses to a questionnaire on clean governance and clean energy policy, legislative record for incumbents, and their stances on accepting contributions from regulated utility monopolies and their employed lobbyists. 40 sitting legislators refuse campaign contributions from regulated monopolies Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power and do not own stock in these companies.

Contributions from publicly-regulated monopoly utilities are banned in nearly half of U.S. states and Clean Virginia supports legislation that would ban these contributions in Virginia as well.



