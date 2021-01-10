 

Virginia defense has that feel again, smothers Boston College

Published Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, 12:01 am

Jay Huff had 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in Virginia’s 61-49 win over Boston College. Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

Boston College returned home from a heartbreaking 83-82 loss at No. 21 Duke on Wednesday to face No. 22 Virginia on Saturday at Conte Forum.

Last year, BC gave the Cavaliers a humbling loss on the same floor, and looked to make it two straight  home wins over Virginia.


