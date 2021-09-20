Virginia D helps create slew of UNC ACC Football Player of the Week honorees

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Sam Howell, North Carolina, Jr., QB, Indian Trail, N.C.

Accumulated 419 total yards of offense with 307 passing yards and a career-high 112 rushing yards in Saturday night’s 59-39 win over Virginia • Moved past Russell Wilson and into sixth place in ACC history with 77 career touchdown passes • Completed 14 of 21 pass attempts and threw for five touchdowns • Became just the fourth FBS quarterback ever to record back-to-back games with 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards and joined 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville as the only other Power 5 quarterback to do so.

RUNNING BACK – Ty Chandler, North Carolina, Gr., RB, Nashville, Tenn.

Rushed for a career-high 198 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the 59-39 win over Virginia • Ranks third among ACC rushers with 107.3 yards per game through three contests • In addition to touchdown runs of 5 and 7 yards versus the Cavaliers, helped set the tone for the second half with a 60-yard run on the second play from scrimmage.

RECEIVER – Josh Downs, North Carolina, So., WR, Suwanee, Ga.

Led the Tar Heels with six catches for 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the 59-39 win over Virginia • The 203 receiving yards stand as the eighth most in single-game program history • Became the first Tar Heel since 2011 to catch a touchdown pass in each of the first three games of a season.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, Gr., RG, Barnwell, S.C.

Graded out as the best offensive lineman during UNC’s 59-39 win over Virginia • The Tar Heels racked up 699 yards of total offense, the sixth-best single-game output in program history • McKethan graded out at 87 percent with five knockdown blocks and two pins.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Chandler Zavala, NC State, Gr., LG, Boynton Beach, Fla.

Tallied 10 pancake blocks from his left guard position in Saturday night’s 45-7 win over Furman • Put up the big blocking numbers despite playing just 45 snaps • Helped lead the Pack offense to 505 total yards, including 218 rushing yards.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – DeWayne Carter, Duke, So., DT, Pickerington, Ohio

Recorded a tackle for loss, quarterback sack and caused two fumbles in addition to one pass breakup and a quarterback pressure in Saturday’s 30-23 win over visiting Northwestern • With Duke ahead 30-20 late in the third quarter and the Wildcats at the Blue Devils’ 34-yard line, his quarterback sack resulted in a 10-yard loss and eventual Northwestern punt • Forced the second fumble early in the fourth quarter with Duke up 30-23, and the Blue Devils recovered at their 26 to stop the Northwestern threat • His pass breakup came on third down with 7:48 remaining in the game, forcing another Wildcat punt.

LINEBACKER – LaVonta Bentley, Clemson, So., LB, Birmingham, Ala.

Led the Tigers with 13 tackles, including a team-high 3.0 tackles for loss and one sack, in Saturday’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech • Learned he would be making his first career start after incumbent starter Baylon Spector reported knee inflammation during pregame warmup • Helped Clemson hold a third straight opponent without an offensive touchdown, the Tigers’ first time doing so at any point in a season since 1990 and their first time doing so in the first three games of a season since 1950.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Lummie Young IV, Duke, Sr., S, Anderson, S.C.

Logged seven tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack, in addition to causing a fumble and intercepting a pass in Saturday’s 30-23 win over Northwestern • With the Wildcats facing third-and-goal at the Duke 2-yard line, registered the sack and forced the fumble (recovered by teammate Ben Frye) to halt the scoring threat • His interception in the opening minute of the second quarter set up a 23-yard field goal by Charlie Ham that gave the Blue Devils a 24-0 lead.

SPECIALIST – Grant Carlson, Boston College, Gr., P, Missouri City, Texas

Played a pivotal role in flipping the field the entire day as the Eagles held Temple to 239 yards of offense – the second-lowest total of the Jeff Hafley era – in Saturday’s 28-3 win • Punted five times for an average of 51.4 yards, including a long of 62 • Four punts covered more than 50 yards, and two were downed inside the 20-yard line.

ROOKIE – Will Shipley, Clemson, Fr., RB, Weddington, N.C.

Recorded career highs in rushing attempts (21) and rushing yards (88) and tied his career high with two rushing touchdowns in Saturday’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech • Joined Travis Etienne (three in 2017) and Deshaun Watson (two in 2014) as the only true freshmen to rush for multiple touchdowns in multiple games as a true freshman in the Dabo Swinney era • Became the first Clemson true freshman with multiple rushing touchdowns in consecutive games since Etienne accomplished the feat against Florida State and The Citadel in 2017.