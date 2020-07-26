Virginia Cyber Range’s annual Cybersecurity Education Conference goes virtual

Cybersecurity educators across Virginia are coming together virtually to “level up the next generation of cybersecurity professionals” – this year’s theme for the Virginia Cybersecurity Education Conference on July 27-28.

“The virtual format will make this year’s conference accessible to those who might not have been able to attend in the past, and it lets us engage the audience in new and creative ways,” said David Raymond, director of the Virginia Cyber Range. “We’ve got some great ideas to foster participant networking and enable the sorts of serendipitous interactions that you get from an in-person event.”

In addition to traditional workshops and breakout sessions, the conference will have “birds of a feather” sessions, scheduled opportunities to engage with conference sponsors and learn about the resources they provide, as well as a virtual networking reception with some creative ideas for entertainment and small-group interaction.

“With a lot of summer training canceled, the Virginia Cybersecurity Education Conference has risen to the challenge by going virtual to provide support and facilitate resources for cybersecurity educators across the commonwealth,” said Kristi Rice, cybersecurity instructor at Spotsylvania High School. “David Raymond and his team have gone above and beyond, and you do not want to miss it.”

This year’s keynote will feature Gary McGraw, co-founder of the Berryville Institute of Machine Learning. McGraw is a globally recognized authority on software security and the author of several bestselling books on the topic.

“From software security to machine learning, Gary McGraw is passionate about ensuring the world’s safety by helping educators at all levels understand security issues,” said Melissa Stange, professor of computer science at Lord Fairfax Community College and member of the Virginia Cyber Range executive committee. “He has a way of explaining highly technical topics in a way that lets everyone in a room join in the discussion.”

Stange continued, “Attending the virtual Virginia Cybersecurity Education Conference to hear Gary McGraw speak is an amazing opportunity for teachers, professors, students, and professionals who are interested in secure technology.”

Registration is free for Virginia state and federal employees. Advance registration is required; register here.

