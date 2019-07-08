Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announces VIR Craft Beer Fest

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild is hosting the first-ever Virginia Internatinonal Raceway Craft Beer Fest in the VIR Gallery building from 3-8 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Approximately 30 VCBG brewery members from across the Commonwealth will serve unlimited tastings from some 64 different craft beers. Southern Virginia breweries and 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup medalists will be specially featured. Music and outdoor games will be provided by the event’s signature sponsor – the Virginia Lottery. Great food will be available throughout the VIR venue. Participants can also watch the Sports Car Club of America open practice throughout the day or explore the other VIR experiences available.

The day is going to start with the Battle of the Brewers Karting Free-For-All at 1 p.m. at the VIR Kart Track. The VIR Kart Track is a state-of the-art 5/8 mile, 24-foot-wide paved circuit. The karts run ungoverned Honda GX 270cc motors capable of speeds in excess of 50 mph – the fastest speeds you’ll find for go-karts anywhere.

On-premise camping is available in a designated “Brewer Village” at VIR. RV campsites are also available on-premise.

To view the full list of options, go to https://virnow.com/lodging. For a list of hotels within 5 miles of the property click here.

