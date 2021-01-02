Virginia COVID-19 positives, vaccinations, hospital census: Weekend snapshot
The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,989 new positive test results Saturday. Hospital census in the Commonwealth dipped by 301, to 12,892 – 78.2 percent of in-patient capacity.
The number of people in hospitals with a confirmed COVID-19 positive test or are awaiting a test result is 2,710, 21.0 percent of the total number in hospitals.
ICUs are operating at 80 percent capacity, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard, which notes that the average occupancy rate in 2020 was 67 percent, so, slightly above average.
COVID-19 patients make up 39.6 percent of the overall census of those in ICUs, according to the numbers from VDH and VHHA.
One last measure to report on: COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
As of today’s update, the state had distributed 388,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and 81,770 vaccine doses had been administered statewide.
This total is just under 1 percent of Virginia’s 8.536 million residents.
Story by Chris Graham