Virginia COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in positive direction

Published Monday, Jun. 15, 2020, 11:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The number of Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to trend sharply downward, dropping 12.1 percent over the weekend and 40.8 percent from a May 29 peak.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard reports that there are 902 people with COVID-19 in Virginia hospitals today.

The Friday tally of 1,026 was already a two-month low.

There were 1,524 COVID-19 patients in Virginia hospitals on May 29, two weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam had moved the Commonwealth into Phase One of the slow economic and social reopening under Forward Virginia guidelines.

The decline in hospitalizations is trending along with a continued decline in positive cases.

The seven-day moving average of new reported COVID-19 cases is at 519 today, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That’s the lowest level that we’ve seen in that metric since April 21.

Inside the numbers: Demographics trends

Deaths among residents of long-term care facilities continue to be troubling: with the toll at 881 of the 1,552 total COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, 56.8 percent of the total.

The virus continues to be most deadly for older Virginians: with 795 deaths (51.2 percent of the total) among those 80 and older, 391 (25.2 percent of the total) among those ages 70-79 and 220 (14.2 percent) among those ages 60-69.

The case fatality rate for those under 60 is .33 percent (144 deaths among 43,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases).

The infection fatality rate for the under-60 population in Virginia, using the projection from the UVA Biocomplexity Institute of seven unconfirmed cases for every confirmed case, is .048 percent, which translates to a survival rate of 99.95 percent.

Local numbers

The VDH dashboard reports that there have been 28 new COVID-19 cases in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro in the past week.

The total number of cases in the three localities dating back to mid-March stands at 260, with 15 cumulative hospitalizations and two COVID-19 deaths.

The rates per 100,000 compare favorably to the statewide averages – confirmed cases at 213.5 per 100,000 residents (statewide: 641.9), hospitalizations at 12.3 per 100,000 residents (statewide: 65.4) and deaths at 1.6 per 100,000 residents (statewide: 18.2).

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments