Virginia COVID-19 numbers continue to look good on eve of Phase Three

Published Monday, Jun. 29, 2020, 11:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers continue to trend positive as the Commonwealth is set to move into Phase Three of the Forward Virginia economic and social reopening on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new reported COVID-19 cases is 532, according to the Virginia Department of Health, down 55.5 percent from the recent peak of 1,195 on May 29.

New cases each of the past two days have been below the 500 mark – at 489 on Sunday and 453 on Monday.

Hospital numbers also continue to look good. Virginia hospitals are operating at 75.1 percent of their overall bed capacity, with the number hospitalized with COVID-19 at 796, a three-month low.

The number hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4.8 percent of the overall bed capacity in Virginia.

COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations are at 225 as of Monday’s VDH dashboard update, representing 11.1 percent of the state hospital system’s overall ICU capacity.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the state would move into Phase Three of the Forward Virginia reopening.

In Phase Three, restaurants and beverage establishments can open to 100 percent capacity, provided they maintain six feet physical distancing between tables.

Fitness centers can open to 75 percent indoor capacity, recreation and entertainment venues can open to 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people.

Swimming pools can resume free swim, in addition to already permitted indoor and outdoor exercise.

Phase Three also raises the upper limit on social gatherings from 50 people to 250 people.

All businesses should continue to follow physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and keep enhanced workplace safety measures in place.

Phase Three includes continued recommendations for social distancing and teleworking, and the requirement that individuals wear face coverings in indoor public settings.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments