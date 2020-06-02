Virginia congressional delegation urges Secretary Ross to give Virginia priority on redistricting data

Published Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia congressional delegation is asking Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to give Virginia priority on releasing redistricting data.

“We request that the Department of Commerce and the Census Bureau work directly with Virginia and prioritize delivery of redistricting data to Virginia so the Commonwealth can complete the redistricting process on a timeline that allows new districts to be drawn for the 2021 primary elections,” the members wrote in a letter to Ross sent on Monday.

On April 13, the Trump administration announced that, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, it plans to delay all Census field operations until June 1, 2020, and plans to complete the count on Oct. 31, 2020 – a delay of about three months. Additionally, the administration is seeking legislation from Congress to delay current statutory deadlines by four months:

The administration seeks to delay the deadline to deliver apportionment counts to the President from Dec. 31, 2020, to April 30, 2021, and to delay the deadline to deliver redistricting data to the states from March 31, 2021, to July 31, 2021.

“If the Administration’s request is enacted by Congress and the Administration does not take steps to expedite population data for Virginia, the Commonwealth will face significant challenges as a result of delayed redistricting data,” the members added. “Virginia currently has primary elections scheduled for June 8, 2021. If redistricting data is not delivered until July 31, 2021, Virginia will be unable to complete the redistricting process in time even to hold delayed primaries before the November 2, 2021 general elections. We seek your assurance that the Census Bureau will continue to produce those data on a rolling basis and will work with Virginia on its redistricting process.”

The full letter follows and is available here.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments